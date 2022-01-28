Web3 Weekly Wrap: MODA DAO’s Governance Roadmap, Seed Club’s New Cohort, Kerri Chandler, Mathew Jonson, and More We detail our favorite NFTs, DAOs, platforms, and DeFi and DApp projects in the Web3 space from last week.

This week;’s Web3 wrap sees the release of V3 of Zora’s protocol, MODA DAO’s path to governance roadmap, the first group of projects selected for Seed Club’s fourth cohort, a photography NFT capsule by legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz, and NFT drops by Mathew Jonson, Kerri Chandler, DeWalta & Shannon, Jonti, and many more.

Check it out below.

Zora Releases V3 of its Protocol

V3 of Zora’s Protocol has been released.

The Zora Protocol is, according to Zora, “the most gas-efficient and feature-rich on-chain marketplace that exists on Ethereum today,” processing over $100 million in bids across multiple marketplaces, platforms, and protocol integrations.

The new version of Zora further incentivizes platforms utilizing the protocol with a raft of new features, including Instant Onchain Royalties, which means, for example, that if an NFT from Art Blocks, Foundation, or a custom collection (minted with the EIP-2981 Royalty Standard) is bought and sold on Zora, the royalties will be paid out instantly and trustlessly on-chain—an industry-first Royalty Registery tool is also now available; Finders Fee, which incentivizes markets to find buyers for NFT by paying a reward set by the seller at listing; and Non-Custodial Listings, which allows NFTs to stay in the owner’s wallet until a sale goes through.

Another new feature is a new “modular architectural design” that uses a permissionless system to allow for the deployment of new versions across the modules in the protocol. This will mean that if and when the Zora DAO—currently a multi-sig owned by Zora Labs—deploys a new version of the protocol, developers can choose which modules they use and easily utilize new versions without an entire migration.

Zora has also improved its gas efficiency, optimizing it to be “39% cheaper to buy using the ZORA protocol than the next best option: Wyvern Protocol (used by OpenSea).”

Finally, there is Zora Fee Switch NFTs (ZORFs), a new ownership structure that is owned by the Zora DAO, which is, essentially, “a governance right which allows the DAO to turn on a fee.” This gives the owner of the ZORF the ability to set the fee for a particular module within the Zora protocol and to decide where those fees are received, which allows for the module to be “individually valued, governed, and owned by the set of contributors who built it.”

You can read the full announcement here.

MODA DAO Releases its Path to Governance

MODA DAO has released a detailed five-year roadmap to its decentralized governance.

MODA plans to become a truly decentralized autonomous organization owned and operated by the community within five years. The Web3 and DAO spaces are still in their early days, so there are no rule books, set paths, or examples to follow to successfully decentralize as an organization. Many DAOs, including MODA, believe that premature on-chain voting with full autonomy can endanger DAOs that are in formative stages, as well as diluting the brand, vision, or values before they are fully realized.

The MODA roadmap has been broken down into four stages, running for a year each. With every stage, MODA will give more control over to the community, and individuals voted in by the community. Initially, the DAO will feature nine DAO custodians, with eight appointed by the MODA Foundation and one by community voting, with the Custodians collaborating with MODA Foundation on the DAO’s operations and structure. With every stage, one Custodian seat will be handed over to the community until all nine seats are held by community members.

The roadmap also outlines the structure MODA will use for proposals and voting and how community members and groups can submit a proposal to be voted in by the DAO and how structures may evolve over time.

You can read the Path to Governance here.

Seed Club Finalizes Token-Based Selection Process For its Fourth Cohort

DAO incubator and accelerator Seed Club has finalized the first group of projects admitted to its fourth cohort.

Over the last week, Seed Club has facilitated a token-based selection process for its fourth cohort, in which holders of its $CLUB token were able to vote in the projects they were most excited about and felt fit the Seed Club community best. The top-10 projects from the token race—held on Mirror—would be automatically admitted into the upcoming cohort, with a further 5-10 chosen by the Seed Club selection committee.

The 10 projects admitted so far feature a wide-range of goals and objectives, including Mirage, a decentralized AR (augmented reality) marketplace for augmented art, experiences and dynamic content; MusicOS, which will build an interface that acts as a Web3 dashboard for musicians and fans, pulling in data from Mirror Crowdfunds, Catalog, Sound, and other tools musicians are using; Kali, a DAO deployment and services system focused on solving and helping with legal issues surrounding DAOs; Metalabel, which will provide resources, tools, community, support, and funding to cultural projects such as record labels, filmmakers, publishers, activists, and the like; COLORS, a media and content organization that will launch a DAO to activate a global community of artists; gmgn Supply, a DAO looking to launch Web3-native physical brands that look to disrupt the likes of Unilever, Nestlé, and Procter & Gamble; SongADAO, a DAO focused on helping muscians make a living in Web3 and spreading the daily creative model promoted by Song A Day; Boys Club, a social club that will help onboard women and non-binary people into Web3 in a safe and welcoming environment; ClimateDAO, a decentralized fund focused on climate action and community; and Floppy, which will build a Decentralized Audio Workstation, featuring a First Person Sampler (FPS), 3D game environment, and more Web3 music creation tools.

The final 5-10 projects will be publicly announced on Monday, January 31.

You can read the full list of projects here.

SuperRare Releases Henry Diltz Photography Capsule Featuring Kurt Cobain, Jimmy Hendrix, Jim Morrison, and More

SuperRare has partnered with legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz on a photography NFT capsule.

As reported by HypeBeast, the photos in the capsule have been animated and will be released one by one in rounds, starting with a photo of Kurt Cobain during one of his Los Angeles concert performances. Other photos in the capsule include The Rolling Stones’ 1970 Amsterdam concert, a 1973 San Francisco concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Hendrix’s 1969 Woodstock concert, Elvis Costello’s 1979 Long Beach concert, and Jim Morrison’s 1969 Hollywood Bowl concert.

The Kurt Cobain photo NFT is available now with a reserve price of 7 ETH (approximately $17,200) set to kick off the bidding.

XLR8R’s NFT Picks, Featuring Mathew Jonson, Kerri Chandler, Torn Hawk, and More

Here are our picks from the music NFT ecosystem.

On Nina, you can find Torn Hawk’s psychedelic 19-minute version of a 2013 L.I.E.S. Record; distorted and euphoric power ambient by XHL UNIT; an endlessly morphing living rhythm excursion from Flaty; and a head-swirling double pack of deep and poignant ambient electronics from Schema.

Pianity has dropped a banging new selection of club tunes, featuring house icon Kerri Chandler’s smooth-as-silk deep house cut “Mommy What’s A Record”; a heads-down organic techno groove from DeWalta & Shannon, with transfixing visuals by Felix Koch; the re-release of an early mostly unavailable album from Mathew Jonson presenting ambient, deep techno, and breakbeats; and an all-analog house steamroller from Steve Lawler.

Finally, Catalog keeps the continuous flow of high-quality tracks coming, with a killer 10-minute S2400 beat tape from Jonti; another fierce and groove-led 808 punk cut from STUFF; and an inventive pop-infused flipping of Prodigy’s “Smack My Bitch Up” by REINEN.

