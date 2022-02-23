Weval Return to Ninja Tune’s Technicolour with New EP 'March On' EP is scheduled for April 29 release on Technicolour.

Weval, the collaboration of Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers, will return to Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint with a new EP in April.

March On, a four-track release, is a continuation from the Dutch electronic duo’s 2021 EP Changed For The Better and, as with all their work, it’s defined by bold, beautifully composed melodies. Throughout the release, we hear similar features but with snippets of late-’90s-inspired elements, pulling inspiration from genres such as trip-hop and big beat, we’re told, “taking us on a journey that mixes a sense of nostalgia with a fresh, new approach.”

On lead single “Minute By Minute,” streaming below, you can hear these melodic chords and hypnotic vocals, resulting in a euphoric sound. Inspiration for this track was the start of Underworld’s “Born Slippy.” “We always wanted to hear the intro over and over again,” Weval says.

First meeting in 2010, Coolen and Scholte Albers formed Weval in 2012 when they were both working in film, and Coolen brought Scholte Albers on board to assist with a music video for some friends in a band. They began experimenting together, eventually enjoying the music production more than the film editing. Neither had experience of making music before forming Weval, so they have evolved organically together for the entire nine-year duration of their partnership.For more information on Weval, check out their XLR8R In the Studio feature here.

Tracklisting



01. All Alone

02. Time Goes

03. Minute by Minute

04. March On

March On EP is scheduled for April 29 release on Technicolour. Meanwhile, you can stream “Minute by Minute” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://weval.bandcamp.com/album/march-on">March On by Weval</a>