Weval to Release Third Album on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour 'Remember' LP is scheduled for March 3 release.

Photo: Dennis Branko

Weval, the collaboration of Harm Coolen and Merijn Scholte Albers, will release a new album on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour.

Remember, the Amsterdam duo’s third album, embarks on a journey of nostalgic memories and euphoric emotions, we’re told, seeing them reminisce on their own musical journey while reflecting on key influences over the years. “We played and embraced this with unshameful nostalgic feelings around discovering music as young music fans,” they told XLR8R.

The album’s central theme is how memories distort, “sometimes negatively, sometimes fake, sometimes euphoric and romanticised.” They explore it by deploying heavily contorted beats with the potential to destroy speakers, only to be salvaged by melodically hopeful chords.

“Elements of pop, dance, and every genre in between are thrown in and whittled down to make their most intense, spontaneous, and substantial work to date,” we’re told.

First meeting in 2010, Harm and Merijn formed their creative alliance back in 2012 when they were both working in film, when Harm brought Merijn on board to assist with a music video for some friends in a band. They began experimenting together, enjoying the music production more than the film-making. Neither had experience of making music before forming Weval, so they have evolved organically together throughout their partnership. You can read more about their project in their XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting

01. Remember

02. Everything Went Well

03. Losing Days

04. Where It All Leads

05. Don’t Lose Time

06. Never Stay For Love (feat. Eefje de Visser)

07. Day After Day

08. Changed For The Better

09. I Saw You

10. Is That How You Feel It

11. Forever

Remember LP is scheduled for March 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Don’t Lose Time,” “Never Stay For Love” feat. Eefje de Visser, “Changed For The Better,” and “Forever” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://weval.bandcamp.com/album/remember">Remember by Weval</a>