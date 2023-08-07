William Basinski is Back as Sparkle Division 'Foxy' LP is scheduled for October 20 release.

Sparkle Division, William Basinski’s electronic lounge-jazz-dance collaboration with Preston Wendel and Gary Thomas Wright, will release a new album on Temporary Residence Limited.

Foxy is the group’s second album, following 2020’s To Feel Embraced. More material has followed: an EP called Classified in 2021 and a one-off track “Piccadilly Beast” that came out last December.

There’s little else known about the album other than this narrative described below.

“Two gorgeous young interns in the film industry get invited to a glamorous A-list Hollywood party in the Trousdale Estates—in one of those fabulous pavilion-style mid-century modern homes at the top of Beverly Hills. They go in their best mod clewths. Eyes popping at the technicolor scene of Hollywood stars smoking and drinking in the sunken living room, they do as instructed and have some punch and watch—wallflower style as drama ensues…oh, and the the house is owned by Foxy, the pimp and drug dealer who everybody there owes munty, hunty…and he’s ready to get paid! Oh yeah, and the punch is dosed with LSD25. They manage to make it home, panties and purses and shoes intact and will never forget this party for as long as they live.“

Tracklisting

01.Have Some Punch

02. Here Comes Trouble

03. Foxy

04. The Punch!

05. Bitch Fight

06. Oh Yeah!

07. Slip and Slide

08. We Were There

Foxy LP is scheduled for October 20 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track in full below and pre-order here.