Wolfram Returns to DFA with New Album 'Amadeus' LP is out September 13.

Wolfram makes his return to DFA with Amadeus, a newly refined take on the Euro-disco pop he’s become known for.

Released by Public Possession / Live From Earth overseas, the record takes the spirit of the Austrian producer’s 2011 debut full-length and focuses it more specifically on the dancefloor, helped by a variety of collaborators: Peaches, Haddaway, Egyptian Lover, Yung Hurn, and Pamela Anderson.

We’re told that the album sees Wolfram zeroing in on the most earworm-y aspects of his past work, concentrating it down until we’re left with succinct, “dopamine-inducing bangers,” the label explains.

Tracklisting

01. Scirocco

02. Automatic (feat. Peaches)

03. Graffiti in Tehran

04. My Love Is For Real (feat. Haddaway) [Dance Mix]

05. What Is It Like (feat. Pamela Anderson)

06. Rein (feat. Yung Hurn & Egyptian Lover)

07. Put Me In Your Mobile Phone

08. Catalyst

09. My Love Is For Real (feat. Haddaway) [Live At The Cathedral]

Amadeus is out September 13, with clips below.