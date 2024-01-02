XL Recordings Teases New Burial Music More information will be added when it comes available.

XL Recordings has teased new music from Burial.

Yesterday morning, XL shared a 14-second audio clip via X (f.k.a Twitter) with the XL and Burial logos layered over one another. Another clip with different audio was shared to Instagram. No other information is available.

The Hyperdub signee has previously worked with XL Recordings on his Four Tet and Thom Yorke collaboration, Her Revolution/ Rope, which came out in 2020. He’s also released on fabric Originals and Nonplus.