XL Recordings Welcomes Yaeji for 12-Track Mixtape 'WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던' is scheduled for April 2 release.

Photo | Dasom Hahn

Yaeji has announced the release of her new mixtape, WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, scheduled for April 2 on XL Recordings.

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 is the New York-via-Seoul producer’s first appearance on XL, following several outings on New York label Godmode. It comprises 12 unheard and previously unreleased studio cuts.

Accompanying the announcement is the release of lead single “WAKING UP DOWN,” which walks the line between DIY pop and club music, with English and Korean lyrics about the simple euphoria of young adulthood. Throughout the song, Yaeji, real name Kathy Yaeji Lee, celebrates the little things in life, small victories like staying on top of to-do lists, making home-cooked meals, and having empathy for others. In the end Yaeji, with the help of some friends in the form of “masters” of her daily tasks, achieves her final form as she reaches her goals.

The video, streaming below, is inspired by classic animé opening sequences. Yaeji created it with direction and further illustration by her close friend Annie Zhao, and additional production by Studio Yotta.

Later this year, Yaeji will hit the road to perform live across North America and Europe. She’ll debut an all-new live show featuring dancers, original choreography, and new stage production. You can see a full list of dates on the flyer below.

Tracklisting



01. MY IMAGINATION 상상

02. WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던

03. IN PLACE 그 자리 그대로

04. WHEN I GROW UP

05. MONEY CAN’T BUY (ft. Nappy Nina)

06. FREE INTERLUDE (ft. Lil Fayo, trenchcoat, Sweet Pea)

07. SPELL 주문 (ft. YonYon, G.L.A.M.)

08. WAKING UP DOWN

09. IN THE MIRROR 거울

10. THE TH1NG (ft. Victoria Sin, Shy One)

11. THESE DAYS 요즘

12. NEVER SETTLING DOWN

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 is scheduled for April 2 release on XL Recordings. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “WAKING UP DOWN” below.