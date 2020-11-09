XLR8R and SHAPE Announce Two Weeks of Online Collaborations and an XLR8R+ Package Jay Glass Dubs, Rian Treanor, Poly Chain, and LYZZA all present pieces of work.

XLR8R has partnered with SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, for two weeks of online collaborations, running from November 11 through November 25.

Central to the collaboration will be a string of exclusive live streams and audio mixes from a selection of SHAPE artists in something of an online festival. We’ll be presenting either a live video stream or exclusive audio material from a different artist each day, and these will be accessible via Facebook and will be archived on YouTube and XLR8R afterward.

The collaboration highlights a path that the majority of SHAPE member festivals have chosen to take during the tumultuous times of the Coronavirus pandemic: a (hopefully) temporary switch to online activities to continue engaging their audience and supporting artists.

The lineup consists of 16 acts, with each member festival presenting an artist they initially nominated to the platform.

The full list of participants can be found below:

Aquarian (DE), presented by CTM (Berlin)

Farida Amadou (BE)/Steve Noble (UK), presented by Skaņu Mežs (Riga)

Elvin Brandhi (UK), presented by MeetFactory (Prague)

Dorota (HU), presented by UH Fest (Budapest)

Hugo Esquinca (MX/DE), presented by depart.one

Oli XL (SE), presented by Insomnia (Tromsø)

Borokov Borokov (ES), presented by Maintenant (Rennes)

Rojin Sharafi (AT/IR), presented by musikprotokoll im steirischen herbst / ORF (Graz)

LYZZA (NL), presented by Rokolectiv (Bucharest)

Sacrifice Seul (FR), presented by Les Siestes Électroniques (Toulouse)

Piezo (IT), presented by Terraforma (Milan)

Kӣr (RS), presented by SONICA (Ljubljana)

Ben Betrand (BE), presented by schiev (Brussels)

c/a, presented by TodaysArt (The Hague)

FOQL, presented by Unsound (Kraków)

You can follow XLR8R‘s Facebook page here and SHAPE’s here.

Additionally, to highlight the XLR8R+ subscription platform, a handful of artists have provided new tracks and commissioned works, including Jay Glass Dubs, Rian Treanor, and Poly Chain. XLR8R+ subscribers can also exclusively download all the audio content in advance of its streaming.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated music experience. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by a wealth of amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased in this feature series and to the XLR8R+ community, as well as exclusive editorial content, mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, playlists, and more. You can find out more here.

Each year, the 16 associations involved in SHAPE cllectively choose 48 creatively strong artists and musicians to participate in a mix of live performances, residencies, workshops, and talks across festivals and special events. The platform is supported by the Creative Europe program of the European Union.