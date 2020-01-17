XLR8R & Dialogue to Host Stage at Altus Festival Lake Tahoe The festival's phase one lineup includes Mr. G (Live), Bonobo, WhoMadeWho, Behrouz, Atish, Ryan Crosson, Jason Kendig (a.k.a. Honey Soundsystem), Shaun Reeves, and more.

Altus Festival has announced the phase one lineup for its debut edition, taking place in Lake Tahoe from March 18 to 21.

A key event of Tahoe South’s Spring Loaded campaign, Altus Festival will host performances and showcases from over fifty international artists, taking in house, techno, old-school hip hop, and more beat-driven styles. The phase one artist announcement includes Mr. G (Live), Bonobo, WhoMadeWho, Behrouz, Atish, Ryan Crosson, Jason Kendig (a.k.a. Honey Soundsystem), Shaun Reeves, Ricoshëi, Robag Wruhme, No Regular Play, Jay Tripwire, Doc Martin, Doormen On Vacation (John Aquaviva, Roland Leesker & Phillipp Jung), Droog/Culprit, Mr. C, and many more. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

XLR8R and LA-based collective Dialogue will host a stage, alongside a selection of internationally recognized brands, including Visionquest, Sunset Sound System, Do Not Sit by Behrouz, Pink Mammoth, Listed + Flash, and more.

You can find out more information about the festival, including accommodation, ski/snowboard, and festival packages, here.