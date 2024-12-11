XLR8R Has Closed Down its Subscription Service Platform operations are also paused indefinitely.

We are sad to announce that we’ve closed down our member-supported subscription service and are pausing new content at XLR8R. The financial support we receive from this service falls short of covering the expense of producing the quality content that meets the XLR8R standard.

We will continue hosting existing and archived content on the XLR8R website.

We want to say thank you to our supporters and, for the past four years, our subscribers—we are very proud to have delivered you uncompromized independent journalism on our ad-free platform. It’s surreal to think that XLR8R is 31 years old this year and has released 1000’s of long-form features, countless news pieces and free track downloads, short films, documentaries, 40 XLR8R+ various artist EPs, and close to 900 weekly podcasts. We also hosted several XLR8R events around the globe and one music festival.

The music industry is dynamic and continues to evolve and drastically change. At this point, we feel it’s prudent to pause, take a break, analyze where the music industry is going, and figure out what’s next for XLR8R. We are grateful for everyone’s support for XLR8R and will be back soon with what our next move is.

With gratitude,

XLR8R Team