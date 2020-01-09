XLR8R Launches XLR8R+ Radio, a Monthly Show on Bloop London We have Evan Baggs and Silverlining streaming live from London to kick things off.

XLR8R is set to launch a new monthly radio show in support of our subscription service, XLR8R+. The two-hour show will take take place at Bloop Radio, London on the second Friday of every month, from 6pm until 8pm UK time (GMT+1), beginning tomorrow night, January 10.

First up, we have Evan Baggs and Silverlining, who’ll each play one hour.

Baggs is recognised as one of the finest DJs in minimal house and techno, an exceptionally versatile and inventive selector whose legendary sessions at places like Berlin’s Club der Visionaere and Panorama Bar have led to his ever-growing reputation.

Silverlining is one of the legends of the underground house and techno scene with an almost countless number of timeless records under his belt. As a DJ, he is known for his groove-laden sets and is the ideal candidate to warm things up for Baggs, who’ll up the tempo in the second hour.

Bloop London is a radio platform with state-of-the-art equipment. Each show will be streamed live from the Bloop website and YouTube, which will then be shared directly onto our Facebook. The X+ show will then be uploaded onto our YouTube channel straight after the show.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and subscription service. Every month, you will get at least three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as exclusive editorial content, exclusive mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, curated music playlists, and much more. You can find out more and check out the music here.