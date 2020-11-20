XLR8R & SHAPE: Listen to a New Live Set by Jay Glass Dubs 54 minutes of live dub sonics, presented by Riam Festival.

Jay Glass Dubs, real name Dimitris Papadatos, has delivered a new live set for the 2020 partnership of XLR8R & SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art.

The 54-minute live set was recorded at Papadatos’ partner’s studio in Nicosia, Cyprus a couple of weeks ago and encapsulates the mood of his “latest live performances where I mostly play material from my two latest albums, Epitaph and Soma, alongside some improvisations,” Papadatos explains. Recorded live with Ableton, the mix features an array of dub sonics, from ethereal, dreamy outings to in-your-face speaker-rattling bass cuts.

You can stream the mix in full via the player below. XLR8R+ subscribers can download the mix below.

Jay Glass Dubs is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Riam Festival.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE