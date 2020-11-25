XLR8R & SHAPE: Listen to a New Bass-Heavy Mix by Aquarian Bass-heavy, broken-beat techno, presented by CTM Festival.

Aquarian has delivered a new mix for the 2020 partnership of XLR8R & SHAPE, a European platform for innovative music and audiovisual art.

The Canadian-born, Berlin-based artist’s mix, which is presented by Berlin’s CTM Festival, is 31-minutes of bass-heavy, broken-beat techno, featuring tracks by Simo Cell, Danny Scrilla, Forest Drive West, and Squarepusher, among others.

On the release front, Aquarian has a remix of Malcolm’s “Everyone Knows Malcolm Is Full Of Shit” on the way on November 27 via Global Warming Records, as well as a remix of Cool Tiger’s “Hide & Seek” as AQXDM, his project with Deepmash. His last solo LP, The Snake Eats Itself, dropped in January on Bedouin Records.

You can find a stream of the mix below, alongside the tracklisting. Full XLR8R+ subscribers can download the mix below.

Tracklisting:

01. Laughing Ears “Blue Dusk”

02. Amit “Form & Dictate”

03. Danny Scrilla “World Below”

04. Text Chunk & Sven K “Camel Drum”

05. Simo Cell “Balanbeat”

06. War “Rafale”

07. Lurka “Full Clip”

08. Richie ZBrains “Bring Dat Back” (Ft. Killa P)

09. Gamma Intel “Bad Intel”

10. FFT “Month”

11. Forest Drive West “Never For Tomorrow”

12. Jabes “Spunn”

13. Amen Andrews “1000001 Style”

14. Soundmurderer & SK-1 “Styles”

15. Nucleus & Paradox “Love Her”

16. Squarepusher “Come On My Selector”

Aquarian is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with CTM Festival.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample-pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE