XLR8R & SHAPE Warp Up: Watch a Set of Otherworldly Rhythms by Piezo

XLR8R continues its partnership with SHAPE, presenting the third live stream by Piezo, real name Luca Mucci.

The live stream, which was presented by Italy’s Terraforma Festival, finds Mucci delivering an hour-long DJ set under his Piezo alias. Much like his recorded output, which has landed on labels such as Idle Hands and Hundebiss, the mix features a collection of transfixing fourth-world rhythms and atmospheric percussion tracks, including cuts from Batu, Laksa, and DJ Python.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, and tune in to XLR8R‘s Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. PST for the streams.

Piezo is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Terraforma.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks, mixes, and a sample-pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, Oli XL, Aquarian, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE