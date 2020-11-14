XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Beautifully Affecting Ambient Performance by FOQL The stream, which is presented by Unsound Festival, is live now.

The second live stream as part of XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE platform is a live ambient performance by FOQL.

Presented by Unsound Festival in Krakow, Poland, the beautifully composed 30-minute set is a world-class exercise in restraint, and finds FOQL pairing pre-recorded synth pieces from new and unreleased material, including a forthcoming record on Euphonic Rhythms, with live synth work and field recordings, as she explains:

“My live set contained mostly new and unreleased pieces of music and two very old tracks of mine. I started with the track “Braver,” which will soon be released on a vinyl compilation on the Euphonic Rhythms label. I also used parts of compositions and field recordings I recorded during an art residency on Jersey Island, where I had been just before the pandemic in March of this year. I performed with pre-recorded synth pieces, some virtual synths, and an Elektron Digitone.”

You can watch the video in full via the player below, and tune in to XLR8R‘s Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. PST for the streams.

FOQL, namely Polish artist Justyna Banaszczyk, is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Unsound Festival in Kraków, Poland.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks, mixes, and a sample-pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, Oli XL, Aquarian, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE