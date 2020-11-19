XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Disturbing Audio-Visual Projection by Elvin Brandhi A short docu-horror concept, presented by MeetFactory.

Elvin Brandhi continues the XLR8R & SHAPE live streams with a 20-minute docu-horror concept video.

Titled Heathen Deathwish, the 20-minute piece, which is presented by MeetFactory, is, according to Brandhi, a “non-linear epilogue shot from multiple perspectives of senseless satanic purges spoken in an orphan tongue of annihilating exhilaration.” The disturbing-yet-intriguing scenes are soundtracked by gritty, annihilated electronics and corroded half-raps. This one is not for the faint of heart.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, and tune in to XLR8R‘s Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. PST for the streams.

Elvin Brandhi is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with MeetFactory.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks, mixes, and a sample-pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, Oli XL, Aquarian, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE