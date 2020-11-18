XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Hypnotic Bass Clarinet Performance by Ben Bertrand 40 minutes of live, beguiling ambient, presented by schiev.

The XLR8R & SHAPE live stream wrap up continues with Ben Bertrand.

Presented by schiev, a Brussels-based music festival, the video pairs a nostalgic and effected video by plagktos, a duo comprising June Laka and Victor Focquet, with Bertrand’s hypnotic bass clarinet, which he runs through various fx pedals—halfway through the video you’ll be able to check out his workflow.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, and tune in to XLR8R‘s Facebook page every day at 10 a.m. PST for the streams.

Ben Bertrand is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with schiev.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks, mixes, and a sample-pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, Oli XL, Aquarian, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE