XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Live Improvised Percussion Session by Steve Noble Experimental rhythms, presented by Skaņu Mežs Festival.

The XLR8R & SHAPE livestream wrap up continues with Steve Noble.

Filmed at Cafe OTO by Dawid Laskowski and Kim Thue, the video features renowned drummer Steve Noble improvising with various sound sources and percussion across an engrossing and captivating 25 minutes. The sound was recorded and processed by Shaun Crook.

The video, which is presented by Skaņu Mežs Festival, can be streamed in full via the player below.

Steve Noble is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere was filmed at Café OTO and is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with SKAŅU MEŽS.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE