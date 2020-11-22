XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Live Set of Free-Flowing Funk by Borokov Borokov Machine funk and interpretive dance, presented by Maintenant Festival.

Borokov Borokov continue our wrap up of the XLR8R & SHAPE platform partnership.

Recorded live to cassette tape and presented by Maintenant Festival, the live set by Belgian ensemble Borokov Borokov pairs free-wheeling machine funk and gritty drum-machine rhythms with fittingly out-there interpretive dance scenes and staged art-piece theatrics. It’s an engrossing watch to say the least.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on the band here.

Borokov Borokov are 2020 artists of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Maintenant Festival.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE