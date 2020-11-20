XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Mind-Bending Audio-Visual Set by Rojin Sharafi The stream is presented by musikprotokoll.

XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE platform continues with an audio-visual piece by Rojin Sharafi and Arash Akbari.

The video, titled Waterskin, was created by Akbari and features music created by Sharafi that previews her upcoming album, Kariz, which looks to narrate “the process of collecting waterdrops of self essence through the underground corridors of the past,” Sharafi explains. The music was recorded with a microtonal irregular Max sequencer and a range of different synthesizers.

You can watch the video in full via the player below.

Rojin Sharafi is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with musikprotokoll.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE