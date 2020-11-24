XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a Set of Acoustic Rave Tracks by Dorota Experimental acoustic punk, presented by UH Fest.

XLR8R continues its partnership with SHAPE, presenting a live acoustic set by Dorota.

The 35-minute video, which is presented by UH Fest, features the Hungarian experimental-Sufi-punk trio (made up of Dániel Makkai, Áron Porteleki, and Dávid Somló) performing a set of inspired acoustic rearrangements of their rave tracks. The band’s inspiration comes from North-African and Middle-and-Far-Eastern traditional music and they look to connect “the rural and the urban, the east and the west, into something that is relevant now,” the band says.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on the band here.

Dorota is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with UH Fest.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE