XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch an Experimental Bass Guitar Performance by Farida Amadou Fractured rhythms and drone, presented by Skaņu Mežs Festival.

XLR8R continues its partnership with SHAPE, presenting two bass guitar performances by Farida Amadou.

Beautifully filmed by Jérôme Mayer, the videos showcase two different facets of Amadou’s experimental bass guitar performances, including a 3-an-a-half minute exercise in fractured rhythms and a seven-and-a-half minute performance of warped drone.

You can watch the videos in full via the players below.

Farida Amadou is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with Skaņu Mežs.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE