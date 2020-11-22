XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch an Inspired Audio-Visual Set by C/A Searing ambient and metal, presented by TodaysArt.

C / A continue our wrap up of the XLR8R & SHAPE platform livestreams with an inspired audio-visual set.

The video, titled BLEEDING EDGE2020: THE B҉R҉O҉A҉D҉C҉A҉S҉T҉, is presented by TodaysArt and features a mix of classical, searing ambient, metal, and rhythmically dense drone, all cut to visuals by the duo. The video performance also preempts a debut five-track EP, which is on the way on Eco Futurism Corp.

C / A are 2020 artists of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with TodaysArt.

