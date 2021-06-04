XLR8R+ Subscribers Can Win a ‘First Light Vol. II’ Bundle from CC:DISCO! and Soothsayer We have five vinyl and t-shirt bundles to giveaway.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers the chance to win a First Light Vol II vinyl and t-shirt bundle from CC:DISCO! and Soothsayer.

First Light Vol II landed on Soothsayer last month and found CC:DISCO! pulling on her experience in radio to present 24 exclusive tracks from artists such as Donald’s House & Lipelis, Hidden Spheres, Jenifa Mayanja, Cashminus, Hyrbid Man, and Perdu. It’s an inspiring mix of music oming from far-flung corners of the globe, including Australia, Japan, Zambia, Indonesia, Canada, Spain, and Sweden, among others.

As a token of our appreciation for your continued support, we are offering current XLR8R+ subscribers the chance to win one of five vinyl and t-shirt bundles.

For those who haven’t subscribed yet, you can do so HERE. Once subscribed, email your full name and preferred t-shirt size to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com. The winning names will be chosen using a random generator and winners will be notified via email next Friday, June 11. Subscribers are eligible for one bundle only.

You can check out First Light Vol II on Bandcamp here. Meanwhile, check out CC:DISCO!’s XLR8R Influences podcast here.