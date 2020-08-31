‘XLR8R+024’ Features Three Female-Led Artist Projects: Eluize, AIDA, and Slumber Eluize has also shared her Ableton Live Project and a track breakdown. Art by Teresa Ferreiro.

The 24th edition of XLR8R+ showcases three female-led electronic music projects that we’ve been listening to through lockdown.

With nightclubs closed, we’ve lost the traditional forum for much of the music we’re supporting, and this has engendered an evolution in our listening habits; instead of digging for club-ready EPs, we’ve turned to thoughtful, experiential electronics. The downtime has also given us an opportunity to listen to many of the records that slipped us by when we first became aware of them. These include Eluize‘s Confide and Slumber‘s Body Clock, and so we invited both artists to contribute a track to this edition. The final submission comes from Aida Rezaei, or AIDA, a rising artist we’ve appreciated for a long time.

The collection begins with Eluize’s “EMDR,” a dusty house track that captures the intensity of EMDR, a therapy she had for PTSD. It revolves around her voice, an acid line, and a distorted kick topped off with some spacious pads. Next is AIDA’s “Yek o Do,” a “modern love song” that AIDA produced several years ago in her studio in Vancouver, overlooking the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. It’s a transportive deep house track with a low-slung groove at its core. (Fans of AIDA might recall it from her breathtaking set at Bass Coast 2019.)

We close the edition with “Extracelestial” by Slumber, the collaboration of Öona Dahl and Amber Cox, friends for many years. The cut they’ve delivered is an eight-minute trance-inducing piece of dance music, expertly crafted with the Moog Grandmother Semi-Modular synth.

As an extra to this edition, Eluize has shared her Ableton Live Project and a track breakdown, so you can see the intricate workings behind “EMDR.”

The artwork comes from Teresa Ferreiro, a multi-disciplinary artist living in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, with mastering by Kamran Sadeghi.

The music, PDF zine with artist profiles and design, and wallpaper artwork, can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, head to the member’s area to download the package.

You can stream the tracks on the release below, along with a preview of this month’s zine.

For those unfamiliar, XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated subscription service. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased across XLR8R’s channels and to the XLR8R+ community, as well as exclusive editorial content, mixes, FREE passes to music festivals and events, playlists, and more. You can find out more here.