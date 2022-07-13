Young Fathers Share First New Music in Four Years 'Geronimo' is available now.

Young Fathers have shared “Geronimo,” a new single.

“Geronimo” lands four years after the Scottish group released Cocoa Sugar, their third album.

The group, comprising Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole, and G. Hastings, recently reconvened in the studio for a run of uninhibited, open-ended studio sessions. “Geronimo” is the first song to be completed from these sessions, and it lands as a standalone single.

“It’s a track about contrast, because life is contrast, pushing through, giving up, all at the same time,” the group explains in a statement. “Wanting everything and then wanting nothing, then wanting everything again. It’s kind of reflective of where we are at the moment, trying to remember how to do this again.”

Young Fathers won the 2014 Mercury Prize for their debut album, DEAD.

Tracklisting



01. Geronimo

Geronimo is available now.

