Yoyaku Launches Belastro Creative Studio & Manufacturing Workshop Belastro will be headed up by Benjamin Belaga and Baptiste Nicastro

Yoyaku will launch Belastro, a creative studio and manufacturing workshop, next week, running from their Paris headquarters.

Belastro will be headed up by Benjamin Belaga and Baptiste Nicastro, who set Yoyaku in 2015. What was originally a record store has now evolved into an agency and a distributor, plus a slew of in-house labels and sub-labels.

The French duo have been working on the design of Yoyaku’s sleeves and posters, as well as on a number of other projects.

“These experiences sparked our interest to experiment with a variety of media, which led to the acquisition of our own manufacturing workshop, including silk printing machines, laser machines, a 3D printer, etc.,” they say. “We have been receiving a growing number of requests regarding our designs, both from music industry professionals and those in other creative industries. We intended to internalize our own production of vinyl sleeves and merchandizing, in a local and environment-friendly approach, but we soon realized that these new activities could also benefit others.”

Beginning on Monday, Belastro will run independently to Yoyaku. You can find more information here.