Yoyaku Unveils Zendid’s Album Debut 'In the Shell' LP is out March 17

Yoyaku will release Zendid‘s debut album, In the Shell.

The eight-track album is the first time the French duo, made up of Adrien Doumenge and Lenny Mailleau, have featured on Yoyaku’s in house label. After debuting on Body Parts back in 2014, they signed to the Yoyaku booking agency and released on Lamache’s Discobar, Cure Music, and their own Timeframe, launched in 2017. They have also appeared on Yoyaku-affiliated imprints YoY and Aku.

There’s little known about In the Shell, other than that it has been in the works for several years, and it touches on breaks and wonky minimal.

Artwork comes from Yoyaku’s studio, Belastro.

You can read more about Zendid in their XLR8R feature here, and listen to their podcast here.

Tracklisting



A1. Cycle Sine

A2. Cey Nawak

B1. Zidane

B2. Party 2 Style

C1. In The Shell

C2. Palace

D1. Nektown

D2. Electric Continental

In the Shell LP is out March 17 on vinyl, with pre-order available here. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.