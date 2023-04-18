Yoyaku’s Chapelle XIV Music Imprint Welcomes André Baum as Beyondré 'Berlin Blue' LP is scheduled for June 9 release.

Chapelle XIV Music—a collaboration between Yoyaku and art gallery Chapelle XIV—will welcome singer, songwriter, and musician André Baum as Beyondré.

Berlin Blue is Baum’s first release as Beyondré since 2014’s Beyondré Is Born EP. It was produced across three cities, two lockdowns, and one heartbreak, making this a musical endeavour that “reflects a journey of growth, both in self and sound,” Baum tells XLR8R.

Baum, who is from New York but bases himself himself in Berlin, channels personal experiences and years of electronic experimentation into seven eccentric pop-leaning productions.

Chapelle XIV Music describes the release as a “trip through self-discovery in dark times.”

As one-half of electronic duo People People, Baum released his first 12″ on Lamache‘s Discobar in 2020.

In February, he released a collaborative EP with Chris Korda on Foom.

Tracklisting



01. What You Need

02. Runaway

03. Uncomfort

04. What We Are

05. Too Soon

06. The Time Has Come

07. The Breeze

Berlin Blue LP is scheduled for June 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Runaway” in full below and pre-order here.