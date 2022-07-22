Yu Su, Hidden Spheres, and Speaker Music Have Remixed Francis Harris 'Thresholds Remixes' is out now.

Francis Harris has released Thresholds Remixed, a package of remixes of his Thresholds album.

Released on Harris’ own Scissor and Thread label earlier this year, Thresholds is an album steeped in drone textures and electro-acoustic explorations. It’s also far removed from the dancefloor, and to remix it Harris has enlisted some of his favourite boundary-pushing artists from the fringes of the electronic music space.

First up is Manchester’s Hidden Spheres’ remix of “Earth Moves,” which is flipped into a pulsating slice of electronica. Yu Su, the up-and-coming producer currently living in Canada, takes the same track on a different journey, resulting in a slinky, affecting piece of music that eventually falls into a deep groove.

Speaker Music, the moniker of DeForrest Brown, Jr., wraps up the package with two reworks of the album’s title-track. The “Rhythm Remix” focuses on the original’s brass washes, and adds a thick, playful bass rhythm. The “Studio Soul” remix is more a free-form piece of audio manipulation and editing, resulting in a transportative piece of work that compliments the original track.

For more information on Harris, check out his XLR8R podcast here, and his long-form interview here.

Tracklisting:



01. Earth Moves (Hidden Spheres Remix)

02. Earth Moves (Yu Su Remix)

03. Thresholds (Speaker Music Rhythm Remix)

04. Thresholds (Speaker Music Studio Soul Remix)

Thresholds Remixes LP is available now. You can stream the release in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://francisharris.bandcamp.com/album/thresholds-remixes">Thresholds Remixes by Francis Harris</a>