Yungwebster Releases Album of ‘Ambient Rap’ on Sferic 'Yungwebster' LP is available now.

Manchester, UK label Sferic has released the debut album of Yungwebster, a rapper based in New York who is influenced by the likes of Travis Scott, Future, and Young Thug.

The Yungwebster album features eight tracks recorded over the last couple of years, taking mumble rap and dissolving it into pure ambient syrup.

Yungwebster is joined by California producers astarii, Tavo, and 6rantt; Rxmer from the Netherlands; Alabama’s Sasmochi; Chicago’s Dielauryn, Smooks, Cominalone, Star; and rappers Agxny and Tnotsobad.

New York producers Kacie Free and Sonofadm also contribute.

Each track is deployed at different speeds, giving a nod to DJ Screw and acknowledging his overwhelming influence on contemporary ambient-experimental styles.

Tracklisting

01. Fake Love [reg+slowed]

02. Stay FOCUSSSS [fast+reg]

03. pull it to the side [reg+fast]

04. X RATED (NIGHTVIBE) [reg+slowed]

05. GOD THRILLS

06. come over when its dark

07. Coraline [reg+slowed]

08. she know the best [reg + slowed] (Digital Bonus)

Yungwebster LP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://sferic.bandcamp.com/album/yungwebster">Yungwebster by Yungwebster</a>