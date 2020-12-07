Yussef Dayes Drops Surprise Live Album; Listen Now 'Welcome To The Hills' is available digitally now.

Photo | Florian Joahn

Yussef Dayes and collaborators Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey have released Welcome To The Hills, a new live recording as Yussef Dayes Trio.

The group recorded the set live in Copenhagen, Denmark in July 2019, in what turned out to be their last concert together before the pandemic. Much of the music included on the release was created live at the group’s various shows played through 2018 and 2019, and they’ve dedicated it to the fans that came out to support them.

“There was something special about this performance,” Dayes recalls to XLR8R. “The raw energy, focus, determination, and freedom to take our music to the next level.”

“It feels more right than ever to release this live recording, as there have been no shows this year,” Dayes continues. “So we want to give you, the listener, the chance to participate and enter the Yussef Dayes Trio live experience.”

One of the world’s most exciting drummers and producers, Dayes is best known for work as one half of electrifying duo Yussef Kamaal. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Tom Misch for the exceptional What Kinda Music, and he’s currently preparing his debut solo album, scheduled for 2021 release.

Tracklisting



01. Black Love ~ Amazonian Springs

02. Jamaican Links

03. Odyssey

04. Gully Side

05. For My Ladies (Live in Copenhagen, July 9, 2019)

06. Palladino Sauce

07. Welcome to the Hills

08. Yesterday Princess

09. Encore ~ Babylon Burning

10. Purple Skies ~ Libations

11. Ride Out

12. Nipsey Tha Great

Welcome To The Hills is available digitally via Cashmere Thoughts now, with a full stream below. The vinyl edition comes on December 20, and you can pre-order it here.