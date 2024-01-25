Yussef Dayes Shares Live Album, Recorded in California 'Live From Malibu' is scheduled for January 26 release.

Yussef Dayes will release a new live album.

The Yussef Dayes Experience (Live from Malibu) features music from his debut solo album, Black Classical Music, released last year on Brownswood Recordings, and more. Across 19 tracks, the album was anchored by Dayes’ distinctive drum licks and Rocco Palladino’s bass.

Across eight tracks on Live from Malibu, Dayes is joined once again by Palladino, plus long time collaborators Venna, Elijah Fox, and Alexander Bourt. The set was originally shared as a live-performance video filmed in the Malibu mountains last year and is available on YouTube.

Dayes was also one half of Yussef Kamaal with keyboardist Kamaal Williams.

Tracklisting

01. Istanbul feat. Elijah Fox

02. Tioga Pass feat. Rocco Palladino [Live From Malibu]

03. Tidal Wave [Live From Malibu]

04. Portrait Of Tracy

05. Black Classical Music feat. Venna) / Afro Cubanism [Live from Malibu]

06. Malibu

07. Mountain Steppa

08. The Colour Purple

The Yussef Dayes Experience (Live from Malibu) is scheduled for January 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Colour Purple” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://yussefdayes.bandcamp.com/album/live-from-malibu">Live From Malibu by Yussef Dayes</a>