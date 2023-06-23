Yussef Dayes to Release Debut Album on Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings 'Black Classical Music' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.

Across 19 tracks, Black Classical Music is anchored by Dayes’ distinctive drum licks and Rocco Palladino’s bass. The album also features Charlie Stacey on keys and synths; Venna on saxophone; Alexander Bourt on percussion; and a whole host of others including Chronixx, Masego, Tom Misch, and the Chineke! Orchestra, the first professional orchestra in Europe to be made up of majority Black and ethnically diverse musicians.

Dayes introduces the album in his own words:

“What is jazz? Where did the word derive from? Birthed in New Orleans, born in the belly of the Mississippi River, rooted in the gumbo pot of the Caribbean, South American culture, African rituals. Continuing a lineage of Miles Davis, Rahssan Roland Kirk, Nina Simone, John Coltrane, Louis Armstrong; music that is forever evolving and limitless in its potential. The groove, its feeling, the compositions, the spontaneity, with a love for family, the discipline and dedication in maintaining the very high bar set by the pantheon of Black Classical Musicians. Chasing the rhythm of drums that imitated one’s heartbeat, the melodies for the mind and spirit, the bass for the core. A Regal sound for this body of music.”

The album lands on Brownswood Recordings.

Yussef Dayes was one half of Yussef Kamaal with keyboardist Kamaal Williams. More recently, Dayes released Live At Joshua Tree, an EP presented by Soulection.

Tracklisting



01. Black Classical Music feat. Venna & Charlie Stacey

02. Afro Cubanism

03. Raisins Under The Sun feat. Shabaka Hutchings

04. Rust feat. Tom Misch

05. Turquoise Galaxy

06. The Light feat. Bahia Dayes

07. Pon Di Plaza feat. Chronixx

08. Magnolia Symphony

09. Early Dayes

10. Chasing The Drum

11. Birds of Paradise

12. Gelato

13. Marching Band feat. Masego

14. Crystal Palace Park feat. Elijah Fox

15. Presidential feat. Jahaan Sweet

16. Jukebox

17. Woman’s Touch feat. Jamilah Barry

18. Tioga Pass ft. Rocco Palladino

19. Cowrie Charms feat. Leon Thomas & Barbara Hicks

Black Classical Music LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rust” featuring Tom Misch in full below and pre-order here.

