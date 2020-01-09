Yves Tumor Announces Headlining Tour in North America, Europe, and United Kingdom Tickets are available now.

Yves Tumor has announced a headlining tour across the United States, Europe, and United Kingdom.

Yves Tumor live encapsulates the nuance between brutally intimate moments staggered amongst tense present realities and ethereal escapes. The setlist will not only feature songs from the 2018 Warp Records release Safe In The Hands of Love, but will also see Yves Tumor previewing new music.

The tour begins on March 3 in Nashville, with 36 shows along the way including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Mexico City, New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. Yves Tumor will also play two solo sets before the tour begins, with dates in Madrid and Lisbon with more shows to be added.

Yves Tumor had a busy 2019 with their Coachella debut, a live date and festival run across Europe, Russia, Japan, and the United States, and video releases for “Noid, Lifetime,” directed by Floria Sigismondi,” and the most recent release, “Applaud” featuring Hirakish & Napolian, and directed by Gia Coppola.

You can read the tour dates below, and buy tickets here.