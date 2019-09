Yves Tumor Shares First New Material of 2019 'Applaud' is available now.

Yves Tumor has shared a new track called “Applaud.”

“Applaud” is the Warp artist’s first track of 2019, and features collaborators Hirakish and Napolian. It follows on from last year’s Safe in the Hands of Love, Yves Tumor’s second album.

Video is directed by Gia Coppola.

“Applaud” is available now HERE.