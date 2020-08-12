Yves Tumor Shares Lyric Video for “Strawberry Privilege” There's also a batch of exclusive merchandise inspired by the video.

Yves Tumor has shared a new lyric video for “Strawberry Privilege,” available to stream below.

“Strawberry Privilege” was one of the standout tracks on Heaven To A Tortured Mind, released in 2020 on Warp Records.

The video is directed by Jordan Hemingway and Collin Fletcher, whom we’ve featured before on XLR8R before. It stars Yves Tumor and Julia Cumming.

Alongside the announcement, Yves Tumor, real name Sean Bowie, has shared exclusive merchandise inspired by the video. You can check that out over at Bandcamp here.