Yves Tumor Shares New Single; Listen Now

Yves Tumor has shared Jackie, a new single with an accompanying video.

Jackie is the Sean Bowie’s first new material since Heaven To A Tortured Mind, released on Warp last year. It arrives fierce, with powerful emotive guitars, and is co-written and produced by Chris Greatti. It comes with accompanying visual directed and produced by Actual Objects, a creative studio based in Los Angeles that specializes constructing fully realized, lived-in worlds.

“We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on Jackie,” Actual Objects said in a statement. “We’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. Jackie was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”

Today also marks the announcement of Yves Tumor’s return to the live space with 28 dates booked across the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe through 2021 and 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, 10am local time, and can be purchased here. See below for full list of dates.

Jackie is available now, with a full stream below.