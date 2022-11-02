Yves Tumor Shares New Single; Listen Now 'God Is a Circle' is available now.

Photo: Jordan Hemingway

Yves Tumor, born Sean Bowie, has released “God Is a Circle,” his first new music since 2021’s The Asymptotical World on Warp.

God Is a Circle underlines Bowie’s uncanny ability to recalibrate and reclaim pop. It pairs a catchy lockstep groove and enveloping melody with washes of cacophonous noise and Bowie’s voice, which intimately cuts through. It boasts production by Noah Goldstein and is mixed by Alan Moulder.

The single comes paired with an equally visceral music video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, who helmed previous Yves Tumor video “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them.”

Tracklisting

01. God Is a Circle

God Is a Circle is available now.