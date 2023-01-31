Yves Tumour to Release Fourth Album on Warp 'Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)' is scheduled for March 17 release.

Photo: Jordan Hemingway

Yves Tumor has announced a new album on Warp.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is Yves Tumor’s fourth album. It follows Heaven To A Tortured Mind, released in 2020.

The album spans rock, psychedelia, and electronica in a what’s a re-invention of pop music, ambitiously shifting and altering the boundaries of contemporary art and culture. It opens with “God Is a Circle,” which came out in November and underlines the album’s “intoxicating melange of addictive melodies and adventurously executed arrangements.”

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) follows on from Tumor’s 2021 EP, The Asymptotical World. It’s produced by Noah Goldstein, known for working with the likes of Frank Ocean, Rihanna and Bon Iver, and mixed by Alan Moulder, who has previously worked on releases for My Bloody Valentine and Nine Inch Nails.

Alongside the announcement, Warp has also shared the video for “Echolalia,” shot by Tumor’s longtime collaborator Jordan Hemingway that pays a transgressive, gory homage to Gulliver’s Travels.

Tracklisting



01. God Is a Circle

02. Lovely Sewer

03. Meteora Blues

04. Interlude

05. Parody

06. Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood

07. Operator

08. In Spite of War

09. Echolalia

10. Fear Evil Like Fire

11. Purified By the Fire

12. Ebony Eye

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is scheduled for March 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Echolalia” in full below and pre-order here.