Yves Tumour to Release Fourth Album on Warp
'Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)' is scheduled for March 17 release.
Yves Tumor has announced a new album on Warp.
Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is Yves Tumor’s fourth album. It follows Heaven To A Tortured Mind, released in 2020.
The album spans rock, psychedelia, and electronica in a what’s a re-invention of pop music, ambitiously shifting and altering the boundaries of contemporary art and culture. It opens with “God Is a Circle,” which came out in November and underlines the album’s “intoxicating melange of addictive melodies and adventurously executed arrangements.”
Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) follows on from Tumor’s 2021 EP, The Asymptotical World. It’s produced by Noah Goldstein, known for working with the likes of Frank Ocean, Rihanna and Bon Iver, and mixed by Alan Moulder, who has previously worked on releases for My Bloody Valentine and Nine Inch Nails.
Alongside the announcement, Warp has also shared the video for “Echolalia,” shot by Tumor’s longtime collaborator Jordan Hemingway that pays a transgressive, gory homage to Gulliver’s Travels.
Tracklisting
01. God Is a Circle
02. Lovely Sewer
03. Meteora Blues
04. Interlude
05. Parody
06. Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood
07. Operator
08. In Spite of War
09. Echolalia
10. Fear Evil Like Fire
11. Purified By the Fire
12. Ebony Eye
Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is scheduled for March 17 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Echolalia” in full below and pre-order here.