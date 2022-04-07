Zaheer Gulamhusein and Justin Tripp (a.k.a STRING) to Release Album of Trippy, Immersive Explorations 'Last Index Of​.​.​.' LP is scheduled for April 29 release.

Zaheer Gulamhusein has teamed up with Justin Tripp for a new album as STRING, this time on Hamburg label V I S.

Gulamhusein is an Ismaili who produces, releases, and performs electronic music as Xvarr. With Tripp, who releases as Georgia alongside Brian Close, he presents “an immersive exploration of the unknown,” we’re told, realising a “virtual vacation” from which he and Tripp “never returned.”

We can expect a “truly authentic aural hardware journey” that’s hauntingly adventurous, calm, and surprising. There are eight tracks, each “rendered in swirling sci-fi noir tones, siren-like chorales, and plangent off-planet pads,” that sit adjacent to Coil, Conrad Schnitzler, Werkbund, and Jeff Mills’ “deep space missions.”

Last Index Of​.​.​.follows the German label’s Ditterich von Eulberg-Donnersberg album. It comes in an edition of only 300 copies, housed in individually numbered heavy duty carton sleeves, screen printed on both sides.

Tracklisting



01. Phase Transition

02. Age Of Tide

03. World Line

04. Plus Operator

05. Degrees Of Freedom

06. Fringe

07. Kepler Mire

08. From The End To The Beginning

Last Index Of​.​.​.LP is scheduled for April 29 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Age of Tide” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://v-i-s.bandcamp.com/album/last-index-of">Last Index Of… by STRING</a>