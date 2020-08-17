Download XLR8R Podcasts and Mixes
A downloadable archive of XLR8R's podcasts.
Below is a working archive of XLR8R Podcasts and mixes, available as downloads for XLR8R+ members.
The list will be updated weekly as the new additions are released, as well as older podcasts from the archive. If there are any specific podcasts missing from the list that you would like, please email us at xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com and we will endeavor to help you out.
XLR8R Podcast 657: Acronym
XLR8R Podcast 656: Matthias
XLR8R Podcast 655: Joey Pecoraro
XLR8R Podcast 654: DJ Danifox
XLR8R Podcast 653: Ital Tek
XLR8R Podcast 652: IG Culture
XLR8R Podcast 651: Dave Harrington
XLR8R Podcast 650: Elaquent
XLR8R Podcast 649: The Koreatown Oddity
XLR8R Podcast 648: Mono/Poly
XLR8R Podcast 647: The Orb
XLR8R Podcast 646: Sepehr
XLR8R Podcast 645: Juan MacLean
XLR8R Podcast 644: Adlas
XLR8R Podcast 643: Benjamin Freeney
XLR8R Podcast 642: SAMA
XLR8R Podcast 641: Arcarsenal
XLR8R Podcast 640: GARZA
Archive: Podcasts 639 – 392
Lowris Live at Half Baked 10th Anniversary, London 2019
Priku Live at Sunrise at Dincolo 2019