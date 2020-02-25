Podcast 633: Ryan James Ford Wild, blistering techno.

Ryan James Ford found electronic music in the ’90s in his hometown of Calgary, western Canada, drawn to it by the community that surrounded it, at least until the city outlawed the then-burgeoning rave scene. Studying the music that resonated with him so dearly felt like a logical progression, and he found himself digging into jungle, UK hardcore, techno, house, IDM, and ambient, in particular labels like Warp, Skam, and Downwards, and this led him to an extensive and varied record collection that has underpinned his work for three decades.

It was in Berlin, Germany that Ford’s work took shape when he began taking his production more seriously, drawing on a love for hip-hop, reggae, punk, and even metal, all of which shaped his time in Canada. “The more disconnected I am from home, the more I realize how strong the influences and ideas from living there my whole life are,” he explains. His 2015 release on Marcel Dettmann‘s MDR label paved the way for outings on Clone Basement Series, Trip, and Answer Code Request‘s ACR, but much of his material has come out on his label, SHUT, founded in 2016.

Like his music, Ford’s sets draw influence from well beyond dance music’s remit. His XLR8R podcast, recorded one evening in a cabin on the border of Germany and Poland, is a showcase of sorts for some of Ford’s unreleased tracks, plus some from his friends. As you’d expect, it’s at times hard and pumping but it’s also contemplative, flavored with IDM and aiming to capture “that moment when you realize that you aren’t, and never were, invincible,” he explains.

What have you been up to recently?



I am delving into new sounds musically and finishing some bigger projects. As the days get longer and brighter, I am feeling more energy and excitement to push myself musically.

How does it compare to what you’d play in a club?



The night always dictates the musical direction on its own, preferably, this mix should be listened to on the banks of a fast river with views of the “cliff.” Then you should jump into the water and feel the endless possibilities of life.

What were your musical highlights of 2019?



Bjarki, Animistic Beliefs, Mad Miran, PTU, Sunn O))), Fauzia, FKA twigs, Overmono, Nkisi, Kelly Moran, E-Saggila, Blawan, Tim Hecker, Future, Giant Swan, Roddy Ricch, etc. Too too many. Music is just so fresh and awesome right now. There is a major wave of creativity and new ground is being broken and the energy that comes with that is exhilarating. So many new faces and new sounds, really incredible.

Name three records that you cannot put down right now.



Quirke Steal A Golden Hail [Whities]

INTe*ra Aqueduct [Acting Press]

Soichi Terada Sumo Jungle Grandeur [Far East Recording]

When and where did you record this mix?



At night, in a black cabin on the border of Germany and Poland with nothing but the fire to warm me.

How did you choose the tracks that you’ve included?



It is what happens when you make it happen, in the black cabin.

Is there a concept to the mix?



It’s that moment when you realize that you aren’t, and never were, invincible.

What are your plans for 2020?



I have a track coming on a compilation of my friend Keepsakes through Haven, a new Clone Basement Series on the way which is full of weird fun pounders, and also some other very exciting releases. I just started working with the agency Suo Motu out of Berlin, so I’m bringing nothing but vibes in 2020.

XLR8R has now joined Mixcloud Select, meaning that to download the podcast you will need to subscribe to our Select channel. The move to Mixcloud Select will ensure that all the producers with music featured in our mixes get paid. You can read more about it here.

Tracklisting



01. Ryan James Ford “Flex Out” (Expansive Mix) (Unreleased)

02. Birk Brainwash “Goyfax” (Unreleased)

03. Golden Virgo “Welcome To My World” (Obscura)

04. PTU “Sirocco” (Trip)

05. DJ Overdose “More Ounces” (Craigie-Knowes)

06. Various Artists “9” (Autechre Remix) (Fat Cat)

07. Bjarki “blikkandi ljos millhouse” (Unreleased)

08. Cristian Vogel “Drumfeed” (Force X)

09. Pearl River Sound “To Shape the Future” (Delirio)

10. Aphex Twin “180db” (Warp)

11. Ryan James Ford “Inadequate” (Dub Version) (Unreleased)

12. Surgeon “Shaper Of The Unknown” (Dynamic Tension)

13. Hadone “?” (Unreleased)

14. Mark Forshaw “Elexorcist” (I Love Acid)

15. Uncrat “Zetald Emgloose” (Proper Line)

16. user18081971 “5 Acid Misc.” (Unreleased)

17. Ryan James Ford “Fish Flakes” (Clone Basement Series)

18. Autechre “Glitch” (RJF-RUB) (Unreleased)

19. Daxyl “Travail à lusine” (Unreleased)