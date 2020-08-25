Podcast 658: Lila Tirando a Violeta Exclusive club cuts from Latin America.

Lila Tirando a Violeta, real name Camila Domingue, has released Limerencia, a new album on N.A.A.F.I. The eight-tracker is the Uruguayan’s first outing for the Mexican label, and it caps off a string of stellar releases that date back to 2016 and span labels like Brooklyn, New York’s Illuminated Paths, England’s Dream Catalogue, and, more recently, Belgium’s Dreamshore, where she put out Sound Mirrors, a collaboration with Manuela Vilanova.

Domingue was raised in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, and became obsessed with music, in particular post punk and alternative rock, and synths at an early age. For her 15th birthday, instead of having a party, she travelled to Europe to discover as many bands as she could. As time passed, she swerved towards harder electronic styles like future funk and plunderphonics, and eventually tried to make her own music, which she began releasing in 2016.

While her early work pitched up in vaporwave, with slowed down, chopped samples, Domingue’s records have progressed towards the dancefloor, influenced by warped electronics, R&B motifs, and even pop. With its dark beats, swirling melodies, and vocal cuts, Sentient, on New Motion, brought her a global fanbase and identified Domingue as a name to watch in global experimental music. She cemented this status with a mix for FACT magazine, where she created a soundtrack for a “non-animated 2020 dystopia.”

Available now, Limerencia is a milestone in Domingue’s young career. She worked on the record for nearly two years, ironing out all the cracks, and inviting friends like EL PLVYBXY, Lighght, PRJCTN, and Nick León to contribute across it. For her XLR8R podcast, Domingue asked each of her album collaborators to deliver a batch of music, which she’s pieced together into one hour of intense and experimental club cuts.

01. What have you been up to recently?



I have mostly been planning about what’s to come, and daydreaming to be honest. I was considering relocating to Mexico or Europe this year, but that’s not happening for now. So I have just been recording, taking care of my health, and trying to stay focused. I’ve also done a few online live festivals.

02. How has lockdown been for you?



Honestly, I’m a very indoors person. Before lockdown, I didn’t leave my studio much besides when playing gigs, and I was used to doing it every weekend so I felt the impact of not touring. Otherwise lockdown has been pretty quiet, even if not much of a lockdown happened in Uruguay. But I live alone so it hit a bit harder.

03. Can you briefly talk about your route into music?



I guess growing up I spent most of my time in online forums, where I developed a huge love for synthesizers and experimental genres, and that led me to start making music and playing gigs. My first live gig was around 10 years ago and I haven’t stopped since.

04. What’s going on in Latin American music right now?



Latin American electronic music is in its finest moment. With leading collectives at the forefront of world club scene, such as Hiedrah Club de Baile (Argentina), Salviatek (Uruguay), Tormenta (Brasil), Martirio (Chile), and N.A.A.F.I (Mexico). I guess my only desire would be that mainstream media paid more attention to what’s happening down here. It is seriously overlooked and amazing innovative things are developing, all with zero resources and pure hard work.

05. What can we expect with your new album?



You can expect my most personal album to date, and an album that transpires agony. A follow up to the hybrid concept that I started exploring on my previous release Sentient. It takes inspiration from ambient and club music, with Latin drums and field recordings that tie them down together.

05. What can your listeners expect with the mix?



I asked the collaborators that helped make Limerencia possible to specially curate samples of their own work. So a collection of club and experimental bangers around 130bpm that were recorded all over in Ireland, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Canada, and the United States.

06. What’s next on your agenda?



I can’t wait to start playing this new album live, so I’m already preparing an audiovisual show to present it. And since I’m quite restless, I will start planning my next release soon. Oh, and I will be showcasing an installation for Mutek Montréal that I worked on with Milagros Fernandez and Manuela Vilanova. Plus there’s the Houndstooth vinyl compilation featuring artists like Lyzza, Silkback, and Debit, which is out this week and includes a collaboration with Lighght.

XLR8R has now joined Mixcloud Select, meaning that to hear the podcast offline you will need to subscribe to our Select channel, or subscribe to XLR8R+ to download the file. The move to Mixcloud Select will ensure that all the producers with music featured in our mixes get paid. You can read more about it here.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the podcast here.

Tracklisting

00:00—10:00—Nick León (exclusives)

10:00—20:00—Sayveeyun (exclusives)

20:00—30:00—Abssys (exclusives)

30:00—45:00—Lighght (exclusives)

45:00—57:00—El Plvybxy (exclusives)