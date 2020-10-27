Podcast 667: Loraine James Abrasive electronics from London's north.

A product of Enfield, north London, Loraine James is one of electronic music’s more adventurous artists, lauded for effortlessly blending grime, jungle, and IDM with woozy ambiance and jazz. Nowhere is this more apparent than on For You And I, her debut album exploring the complexities of being in a queer relationship, released on Hyperdub.

The artwork for that album, a photo of James holding a photo of her estate from 10 years ago, serves as an indicator of how her sound pallete took shape. James found music through her mother, a teaching assistant who instilled in her a voracious musical curiosity that she satisfied by indulging in the multiculturalism of the British capital. This took her into jazz, electronica, drill, and grime, and later taught her the basic tools for digital production while studying at University of Westminster. She began to document her exposure on 2017’s Detail, a self-released collection of ambient tracks that pricked Hyperdub’s ears.

Where Detail was a exercise in applying her production skills, For You And I was more reflective. It’s rhythmically free-flowing and sprawling, produced with a jazz mentality. She followed it up with Nothing, a four-track exhibition in integrating diverse influences into cohesive and emotive pieces, and she celebrates it with an XLR8R podcast.

At one hour in length, James’ XLR8R mix is filled with her favorite tracks from lockdown, coming from close friends or discovered on Bandcamp. It’s fully improvised, and contrasts the delicate and abrasive as it rips through IDM and glitch from LSDXOXO, India Jordan, and Hence Therefore. It’s the latest demonstration of James’ unbridled creativity.

I’ve been making a lot of music and just chilling.

It’s been pretty up and down for me; everyday is the same, you know.

It just seems that they don’t really care about the live music industry, which is confusing considering how much it brings to the economy.

A lot of old stuff that I used to listen to as a teenager, but this time has also allowed me to check out more new releases. I’ve listening to Headie One quite a bit.



I recorded it at home on Ableton as I can’t DJ!



It’s pretty banger filled for the indoors!

Lots of the tracks are from friends, plus records I’ve found through Bandcamp.

01. 8ULENTINA “BODY 1” (Self-Released)

02. Alexis “Refractions” (All Centre)

03. Seven Orbits “Ravevv101” (SVBKVLT)

04. Kingdom “Arch Slide” (feat. Uniiqu3 & Tre Oh Fie) (Self-Released)

05. Oli XL “Clumsy” (Bloom)

06. LSDXOXO “FENTANYL” (Self-Released)

07. Arca “Watch” ft. Shygirl (XL Recordings)

08. India Jordan “I’m Waiting (Just 4 U)” (Local action

09. Headie One x Fred again.. “Charades” (Relentless Recordings)

10. Kilig “Is It Time” (Self-Released)

11. hmurd “Yummy Axe” (Early Reflex)

12. Hence Therefore “Maladapt” (Early Reflex)

13. Martyn “Shook Up” (Self-Released)

14. Human Resources “Shaq (Stem Edit) (Pressure Dome)

15. Joe Craven “Dyeus” (Pressure Dome)

