Podcast 780: Skream Swinging feel-good grooves from Oliver Jones.

This week’s podcast comes from Skream, the English artist otherwise known as Oliver Jones. Jones’ journey through music began when he was a young boy in south London. He’s been DJing since he was 11 and making music since he was 15. In 2005, he released “Midnight Request Line,” a landmark moment in the dubstep movement, and alongside artists like Benga and Loefah he played a key role in the genre’s commercial success—moving it from a darker, more minimalist form of club music to something melodic and accessible. He also formed part of Magnetic Man, a supergroup alongside Benga and Artwork, whose self-titled debut album reached number one on the UK dance charts in 2010.

Fast forward to today and Jones is a purveyor of disco, house, and techno, putting out music on Crosstown Rebels, Dennis Ferrer’s Objectivity, Alan Fitzpatrick‘s We Are The Brave (including the hit “Poison” in 2018) and, more recently, Circoloco. In November he collaborated with Jansons for “World Is Empty,” a modern reimagining of The Supremes classic, with a driving electro bassline and nostalgic synths. Recorded just before the Christmas break, Jones’ XLR8R podcast comes in celebration of this latest release. At just over an hour in length, it’s filled with some of his favorite tracks of the year. As you’d expect from Jones, it has a rave-inspired, freewheeling groove, plus plenty of jagged textures and emotional vocal breakdowns.

01. What have you been up to recently?

The same. Gigging, making tunes, and getting ready for my New Zealand and Asia tour.

02. What have you been listening to?

If I’m completely honest mainly stuff I’ve been playing and making. I’ve been playing brand new stuff from Bibi, Interplanetary Criminal, Ghoulish and a bag load of new ones from me.

03. How has your 2022 been?

It’s been good. I’ve had an amazing festival season with highlights including Creamfields, Parklife, and so many more. I’ve been as prolific as ever in the studio so that’s always a bonus. I’ve also had two massive releases on CircoLoco Records that has teed up 2023 nicely.

04. When and where did you record this mix?

I recorded it at home on two CDJs and a mixer.

05. How did you choose the tracks you’ve included?

To be honest, I was just rolling out some new bits I’ve been sent and was seeing where I ended up.

06. Where do you imagine it being listened to?

Definitely at the pre-party or the after-party.

07. What can the listener expect?

A mixture of things I’ve liked from throughout the year mixed with a load of new bits towards the end.

08. What’s on your agenda for 2023?

More clubs, more releases, more parties.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.