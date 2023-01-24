Podcast 784: DMVU Forward-thinking beats and bass from Denver.

As DMVU, Denver-based producer Matthew Phillpot-Jones is trying to etch his own indelible mark into the future of electronic music. The only child of two musically gifted parents, he was constantly exposed to a diverse selection of music growing up, and quickly learned to play the piano and drums. But as a teenager, as he became infatuated by the hip-hop culture of the late ’90s and early 2000s, he traded in the drumsticks for a copy of FL Studio, curious to try emulating the beats he was listening to in his bedroom. Then, over time, as he became more connected to the rich dance music underground of Colorado, he redirected his artistic focus to dubstep and bass music, and in 2015 he became DMVU—a vehicle for his musings. It didn’t take long for him to catch the attention of dubstep legends TRUTH, who released his Bloccd EP on their Deep, Dark And Dangerous imprint, and Doctor P and Flux Pavillion, who signed him to their Circus Records label in 2017.

Fast forward to today, and DMVU is most closely affiliated with Wylie Cable‘s Dome of Doom, the Los Angeles label where he’s released his two most recent albums: 2020’s Two Pairs Of Eyes Gazing Only At Each Other, which hovered in the realm of experimental electronic music and modern film scores; and Praise Be Delusion Or, The Ripple, an album of futuristic synth tones, lush drums, and cascading rolls of piano lines. As he works hard in his Denver studio on a new album, Phillpot-Jones has recorded an XLR8R podcast filled with all original material, much of which is previously unheard and unreleased. (Yes, that includes a particularly cool Aphex Twin remix!) At just over 90 minutes in length, this is a mix of evocative and narrative environments that’ll lead you along a path that’s both familiar and contemplative, at times frenetic but always feel-good.​

01. What have you been up to recently?

A bunch! With the recent release of my previous album, I figured it would be a good time to take a little break and just kind of chill, but I have done pretty much the opposite of that. Between all of the one-off shows, we are currently planning a tour. I also have my release calendar booked until almost next year, even though I’m still writing lots of music. But most importantly I’ve been spending a lot of time with my cat!

02. How was your 2022?

It was good! This really felt like the first year back in full swing since the pandemic. 2021 was kind of a transitional year but last year really felt like the closest it has to normal in a long time. I played lots of cool shows with a lot of friends, and I wrote and released some music that I am really really happy with.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded this a couple of weeks back at my house in my basement turned studio. My studio backs up to an open forest with a river running through it. It’s always a pleasure recording anything there.

04. What can the listener expect?

I tried to include an even amount of music that has been released off of the previous three albums I have done for Dome Of Doom as well as some new music written in 2022. It’s definitely an emotive selection!

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks you’ve included?

I specifically tried to kind of tell a story, and I know that sounds cliché, but I mean more so literally through the use of vocal samples. With the cuts in between each track as well as the vocals that I have sampled that are on the actual songs, I hope for it to convey and almost coming-of age-story. Although that it’s really up to the listener!

06. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

Usually my live sets are a little more DJ-oriented; I will play other people’s music and it would be more upbeat. This year, I’m trying to gravitate towards playing all originals, as well as slowing things down a bit. I definitely don’t plan to go totally in either direction but I do want to shift the weight a little bit.

07. What’s on your agenda for 2023?

The usual: lots of shows, and lots of music! My first release of the year is going to be a heavier one. I can’t reveal too much, but it’s on a label that was recently started by a dear friend of mine. Also, I’m planning on playing more all-original downtempo sets as well! I’m really trying to follow my heart and my nose this year!

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.

Tracklisting

01. DMVU “Sextant” (Dome Of Doom)

02. DMVU “For Charlie” (Unreleased)

03. DMVU “Diana” (Previously Unreleased)

04. Aphex Twin “Lichen” (DMVU Cover) (Unreleased)

05. DMVU “Marilyn” (Unreleased)

06. DMVU “Tell Em” (Unreleased)

07. DMVU “Moon Mask” (Unreleased)

08. DMVU “Say something (hello)” (Dome Of Doom)

09. DMVU “Rhinestones” (Dome Of Doom)

10. DMVU “Polaris” (Unreleased)

11. DMVU “The Mask Makers Mark” (Unreleased)

12. DMVU “Virtues?” (Unreleased)

13. DMVU “The Ghost In My Window” (Dome Of Doom)

14. DMVU “Melody” (Dome Of Doom)

15. DMVU “Goodbye To A Year” (Previously Unreleased)

16. DMVU “Words Like Ghosts” (Dome Of Doom)

18. DMVU “Alone” (Unreleased)

19. DMVU “My Foolish Heart” (Dome Of Doom)

20. DMVU “Haikus About Nothing” (Dome Of Doom)

21. DMVU “The Sun And The Shadow” (Dome Of Doom)

22. DMVU “Where Did I Go” (Dome Of Doom)

23. DMVU “Fold Ur Heart” (Dome Of Doom)

24. DMVU “When You’re Alway, It’s Always Raining” (Unreleased)