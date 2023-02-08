Podcast 787: Nesa Azadikhah Deep, psychedelic techno from Iran.

Nesa Azadikhah, based in Tehran, Iran, is perhaps best known for her work as founder of Deep House Tehran, a platform dedicated to shining a light on her country’s thriving electronic music community. She has been playing traditional Iranian instruments since she was six and began DJing around a decade later. In the years since, she has established herself as one of the country’s most in demand DJ-producers, regularly touring through Europe and the Middle East. More recently, as a co-founder of Apranik Records, she teamed up with AIDA to curate a compilation entitled WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM, a collection of original music by all Iranian women artists, gathered in solidarity with the fight of Iranian women for freedom and justice.

For this week’s XLR8R podcast, recorded in Georgia at the start of February, she’s compiled a mix of deep, psychedelic techno and emotionally charged club tunes, pulling in music from Deniro, Skee Mask, Robert Hood, and more.

01. What have you been up to recently?

This month is going to be very busy for me I have some gigs I’m going to this weekend and next week also. I’m also working on my new EP.

02. What have you been listening to?

Classical and jazz until noon, then searching for new tracks to update myself. Electronic, house, techno, and electro mostly. This is my routine for every day.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded this mix in Georgia at the start of February.

04. What setup did you use?

I mostly work with Pioneer CDJ 2000s with an Allen & Heath Xone:PX5 mixer. But when time is tighter I use Ableton Live as it gives me what I need faster!

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

This is the first time I’ve used mostly techno tracks. I never do that; I always try to mix and match but this time I wanted the whole thing to be more about techno music. It’s been a new journey for myself and I hope everyone likes it!

06. Where do you imagine it being listened to?

As I listen to these kinds of mixes in the car while driving, I imagine people can do that too. Also I propose listening to this set in the gym while working out.

07. What’s next on your horizon?

I’m the founder and creator of the Deep House Tehran and I have this label called Apranik Records with my friend Aida. What I want for these two is for them to grow and shine more every day. And as an Iranian woman I would love to have more opportunities to be the voice of women from my country.

Tracklisting



01. Rosa Anschütz “Polished” (Umfang Remix) (BPitch)

02. Skee Mask “A14 vs CB” (IIian Tape)

03. Taupe “Jigsaw” (ÆX x Delsin Records)

04. Kineta “Extensions” (Amniote x Ute)

05. Deniro “MPC Tracks 1” (Self Reflektion)

06. Stojche “Test of Time” (Tangible Assets)

07. T_st “Closer” (Loopdeville)

08. Bambounou “Cascade” (Bambe)

09. Errortica “Robot” (Global Warming Records)

10. Estella Boersma “The Wave” (Lobster Theremin)

11. Marcal “27-4” (Suara)

12. Robert Hood “A.M. Track” (M-Plant)

13. Justin Berkovi “Backshredding” (Perc Trax)

14. Georg-i “Tools” (Felt)

Photo: Leko Tchkonia