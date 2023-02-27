Podcast 789: Francis Inferno Orchestra Chugging club grooves, live from Melbourne.

Francis Inferno Orchestra, born Griffin James, is a talent originating from Melbourne, Australia but based in Los Angeles, who around 2010 turned his back on his industrial design degree to focus on music. In the years since, he has kept heads spinning with a stream of eclectic, multi-genre releases on labels like Drumpoet Community and Superconscious Records, the label he heads up with Mic Newman (a.k.a Fantastic Man). He has also released as Bjorn This Way, Makybe Diva, and New Age Bloke, and together with Tyson Ballard he has launched the BBW label for his brutal techno releases as Deep Throat.

But those sorts of brutal sonics are a long way from his work as Francis Inferno Orchestra, which pursues a more mellow, downbeat sound. You can hear this on his debut album, A New Way Of Living, an outing in melody-rich house and disco laced with rich samples and raw drum machine rhythms. In 2017, James returned with Veranda Culture, on which he shifted direction once again with 10 percussive pulse rides with echoing synths. As a DJ, he fills his sets with rare oddities from beyond his years, crossing contemporary and electronic music with ease—and all this has enabled him to establish himself as a key voice in Melbourne’s house community, alongside the likes of Tornado Wallace and Fantastic Man. “There are plenty of DJs in Australia who just play one style,” James once told RA. “They’ll be here and gone again pretty quickly.”

Ahead of a new album coming in May under his Sans Merit guide, James has delivered a live mix for this week’s XLR8R podcast. He recorded it last month, from a live show in Melbourne—and what that translates to is nearly two hours of upbeat house and techno primed for the dancefloor.

01. What have you been up to recently?

I just got back to Los Angeles after doing six weeks of shows in Australia. I was here for a stint pre-pandemic, but when the world shut down I got caught in Australia and I ended up staying there for two years. I ended up losing my US visa so I had to go through the whole rigamarole of getting that again before I could make my way back. Being forced to stop and chill was the best thing to happen to me, to be honest. I realized that I didn’t want to be part of the full-time dance music machine anymore so I focused on working in music in a way that made me happy. I still play shows, and I love how much fun it can be, but I’ve found allowing breaks between tours is more spiritually ideal, and it allows time to focus on the other projects I have going on. I enjoy being a studio goblin and growing more in that environment, so giving myself reasons to focus there is something I’m enjoying the most right now.

02. What have you been listening to?

Being in Los Angeles means a car is the primary mode of transport, and listening in the car is my favorite way to digest music. Lately I’ve been enjoying Eternal Dust’s new album, Spiritual Healers, Defence Lawyers; LSW Mir tut alles weh; and Satin Doll A Model Within. If I am feeling a wildcard energy I’ll see what’s playing on the always faithful Dublab.

03. Tell us about this mix. Where and when did you record it?

The mix is a recording from a show at Sub Club in Melbourne that happened in January. I played some music alongside Fantastic Man, Floss Dogg, and DJ Niamh. It was also the last show of the run and was hosted by friends so it was a pretty wholesome affair.

04. What can the lister expect?

Listeners can expect a couple of hours of uptempo club-driven music. I cut the recording from a bigger recording so instead of jumping straight into hard “doof,” I threw in some antiques roadshow banter to ease the journey in and out.

05. Why did this set in particular stand out?

It’s been a while since I’ve given a mix away on this kind of platform so I thought it would be a nice opportunity to present an honest representation of what the late night club mode of Francis Inferno Orchestra is. I’m aware that for the last while listeners might have heard me doing the thing for my monthly Hardcore Positive show on Dublab LA, which is more eclectic. So I just wanted to let them know that the little dancer boy within is still alive and kicking!

06. What’s next on your horizon?

I have a new album due in the next couple of months via Los Angeles-based label Zen2000. It’s for my project Sans Merit, which currently has two tracks out there. The album is a bedroom pop and rock kind of thing: live instrument tapings with odd vocals and attempts at singing and all that kooky stuff. It’s been on the burner for a while. Besides that, I’ll be putting out Francis Inferno Orchestra material including a 12″ and some remixes, as well as helping the Superconscious Records train keep on chugging along. I’ve also been composing music for the fashion and commercial sphere, so in the midst of all this my two Australians friends and I decided to start an agency for our work.

