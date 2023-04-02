Podcast 794: Alfa Mist Free-flowing jazz improvisation from London.

Since the release of his first EP, 2015’s Nocturne, Alfa Mist—the musical project of Newham, London producer and multi-instrumentalist Alfa Sekitoleko—has established himself as one of the UK’s most distinct musical voices. He has worked with the likes of Jordan Rakei and Tom Misch, drummer Richard Spaven, producer Lester Duval, and singer Emmavie. His discography spans everything from hip-hop beat-making to producing for artists such as rapper Loyle Carner, composing neo-classical works for the London Contemporary Orchestra, and reworking tracks from composer Ólafur Arnalds and jazz label Blue Note.

More recently, he’s announced Variables, his fifth solo album (following 2021’s Bring Backs) and his second release for ANTI-. Across 10 new tracks, he builds on the success of his debut album, Antiphon, which has amassed over 10 million views on YouTube, as he traverses yearning melodies, emotive piano lines, and intuitive grooves. “The whole album is more uptempo and influenced by the freedom of returning to gigs,” Sekitoleko explains. “It feels like I’m coming back to my early days of making grime beats and creating tracks that make me want to bop my head fast.”

In support of the album, which lands at the end of the month, Sekitoleko has prepared an XLR8R podcast. Recorded earlier this week in London, it’s a glimpse into Sekitoleko’s mind, filled with his favorite tracks right now (plus some favorites from Sekito, his label.) What you can expect is just over an hour of free-flowing jazz improvisation and head-nodding boom-bap rhythms.

01. What have you been up to recently?

Getting ready for tour. I’ve got a lot of shows this year!

02. What have you been listening to?

Two extremes at the moment, either instrumentals or podcasts.

03. Your new album is on the way this month. What can we expect with it?

Expect a lot of questions and very few answers.

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

I recorded it last night at home.

05. How did you choose the tracks you’ve included?

I chose some tracks I’ve been listening to recently as well as some tracks from my label, Sekito.

06. What’s next on your horizon?

Touring, and when I get back I’d like to write music for something visual.

Tracklisting



01. Esperanza Spalding “Coming to Life” feat. Lalah Hathaway (Concord Records)

02. Bill Evans “A Sleepin’ Bee” (Gambit Records)

03. JSPHYNX “SHHH” (Sekito)

04. Waldo’s Gift “Climbing Trees” (Black Acre)

05. Seravince “U Love” (Wicked Wax Amsterdam)

06. Stanley Clarke “Future Shock” (Epic)

07. Dornik “Patient” (Self-Released)

08. Alfa Mist & Emmavie “No Need To Wait” (Sekito)

09. Rudi Creswick “Sometimes” feat. Emmavie (Sekito)

08. Jamie Leeming “Champion” (Sekito)

09. 2nd Exit & IF “TWDC” (Unreleased)

10. TURTL “Total ’90s” (Unreleased)

11. Eklipse “Wait For Me” (The Loosies Project)

12. The Greg Foat Group “Have Spacesuit Will Travel (Part 2)” (Jazzman)

13. JSPHYNX “Palmers” (Sekito)